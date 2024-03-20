Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 164,813 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164,813 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Invesco were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 276.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 99.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 373,778 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 52.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 799,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

