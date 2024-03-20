Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 129,529 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,529 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

NYSE:VRT opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

