Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 6,322 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 11,030 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $906,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

