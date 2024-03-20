Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after buying an additional 181,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,902,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $174.04 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.