Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

