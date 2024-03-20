Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

ORCL traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,550,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186,112. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $354.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

