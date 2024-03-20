Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,936 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $6,456,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $58,776,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $83.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

