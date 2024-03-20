Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $595,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 527.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,726,000 after purchasing an additional 966,887 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 323.97%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

