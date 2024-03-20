Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $576,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.36.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $908.86 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $412.60 and a 1 year high of $951.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.37.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

