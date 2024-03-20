Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $571,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 13.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.23.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.64.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

