Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $526,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $59.05.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

