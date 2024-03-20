Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $5 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 196,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 50,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day moving average of $137.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.03.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

