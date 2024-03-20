Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,575 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Capital One Financial began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at $26,687,242.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

