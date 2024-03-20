Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 5,313 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,587. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.