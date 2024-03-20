Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires Shares of 2,482 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

MANH stock opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $219.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

