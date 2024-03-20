Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.4 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

