Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 360 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,443,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.88. 657,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $376.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average of $332.14.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

