Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,259 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5 %

CCI traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. 167,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,081. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day moving average is $104.49.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

