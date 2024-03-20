Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,153 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,976 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 700.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $2,702,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. 74,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

