Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,860 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,860 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,332 shares of company stock worth $5,891,607 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.59. 39,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,692. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.