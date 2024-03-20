Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,543 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 1,628,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568,047. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

