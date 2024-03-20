Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,431,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.56 and a 52 week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

