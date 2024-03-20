Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.34 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 531,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,832,157. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

