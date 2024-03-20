Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.58 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,085,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,583. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $330.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.26.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

