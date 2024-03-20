Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $540.72. 19,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $544.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.04.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

