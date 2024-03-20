Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.096-3.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Guess? also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.41)-(0.37) EPS.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Get Guess? alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess? by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.