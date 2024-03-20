Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.096-3.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Guess? also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.41)-(0.37) EPS.
Guess? Price Performance
Shares of GES stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $26.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 732.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guess? by 34.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guess?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.