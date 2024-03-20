Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

Guess? has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Guess? has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guess? to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

NYSE:GES traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,797. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Guess? by 40.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

