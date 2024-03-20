Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Grid Dynamics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.85 on Monday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $976.21 million, a PE ratio of -428.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after buying an additional 745,942 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,203,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,805,442 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

