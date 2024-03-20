Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DINO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. 2,104,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

