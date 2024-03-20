Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $519,000 in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 638,868 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,003,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 302,693 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 4,196,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,798. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

