Grey Street Capital LLC Invests $1.29 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. 4,607,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,212. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

