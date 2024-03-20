Grey Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Grey Street Capital LLC cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

