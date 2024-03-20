Grey Street Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,804 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $9,868,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 165,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $8,510,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.45.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,206,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,516,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,987,225 shares of company stock worth $10,911,373. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Up 2.4 %

BN stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

