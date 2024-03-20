Grey Street Capital LLC Buys 4,293 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,768,392 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CRM traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $306.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.89 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.