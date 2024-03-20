GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 3.6%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 328,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,279,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

About GoviEx Uranium

The company has a market capitalization of C$107.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

