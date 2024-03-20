Gore Street Energy Storage Fund to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance
Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 67.64 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.80. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.33). The company has a market cap of £335.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.00 and a beta of 0.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.