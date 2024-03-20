Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.87

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.87 and last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 6061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $646.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
