Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

