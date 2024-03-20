Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.29

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 95486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

