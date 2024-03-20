Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.95

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.94, with a volume of 12395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Industrial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $15,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 66.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Industrial by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

