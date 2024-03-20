Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.13

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1332 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Glanbia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

