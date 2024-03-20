Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $536.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

