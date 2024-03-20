Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.3 %

Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 449,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,311. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$36.42 and a 12 month high of C$52.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 16.70%. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9991259 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.