Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$52.80 and last traded at C$51.58, with a volume of 415736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.71.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.9991259 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.