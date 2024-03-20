GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $43.15

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.15, but opened at $40.05. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1,275,768 shares traded.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

