Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.30

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.30 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 117394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEI. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.82. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5894886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. In other news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

