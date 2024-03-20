General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, RTT News reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.