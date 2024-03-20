General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.55

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Stolper Co increased its holdings in General American Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

