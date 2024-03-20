General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.55

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.
General American Investors Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 1,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
