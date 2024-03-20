GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) CEO David Wook Jin Kim Buys 6,000 Shares

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.3 %
GENK stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.
GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEN Restaurant Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
GENK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
About GEN Restaurant Group
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
