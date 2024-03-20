Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,994.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of GBERF opened at $589.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.60. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61.
About Geberit
