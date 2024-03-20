Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,994.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERF opened at $589.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.60. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61.

Get Geberit alerts:

About Geberit

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.